CHICAGO — The popular “John Wick” series is now getting a prequel spin-off this fall.

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick” is a crime drama miniseries that is set to debut on Peacock on Friday. It tells the background story of how Winston Scott became the head of the hotel chain which is central to the films.

Dean Richards featured the premier of that series along with a number of other releases on streaming services on “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.

Along with “The Continental,” he also took a look at “American Horror Story: Delicate,” “Young Love,” “The Gold,” “Spy Kids: Armageddon,” “The Saint of Second Chances,” and more during the segment.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from the September 20 WGN Morning News in the video above.

