BOSTON — Chicago rapper G-Herbo faces prison time after agreeing to plead guilty in Massachusetts to a federal wire fraud charge, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III, is accused of using stolen identities to fund private jet trips, a vacation at a Jamaican villa, a personal chef, and the purchase of two designer puppies, and then lying about it to federal agents, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the South Side rapper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and make false statements. He faces up to 25 years in prison though federal guidelines could see the rapper serve significantly less time.

The news is the latest in a string of legal woes connected to the “Who Want Smoke” rapper.

Two weeks ago, G Herbo was arrested by Chicago police after allegedly being found in possession of a firearm and about 15,000 worth of marijuana in River North, TMZ reported.

G Herbo was also charged with misdemeanor battery in 2019 and unlawfully possessing a gun in 2018, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.