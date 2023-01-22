CHICAGO — Lin Brehmer, the longtime, legendary host of Chicago’s WXRT rock station has died at age 68.

“He was the most grounded, humble person,” said Terri Hemmert, Brehmer’s colleague at WXRT. “He would quote poetry until you would tell him to shut up about it. He was so smart, so funny and so caring.”

Brehmer was most recently WXRT’s midday host but spent the majority of his time there as the host of the Morning Drive, serving as the voice of the morning commute to work or as families dropped off their kids at school.

A born and bred New Yorker, Brehmer was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. In 2019, he lent his voice on a touching essay on WGN for Opening Day.

93XRT’s Facebook page stated that Brehmer fought prostate cancer after taking a six-month leave for chemotherapy.

He passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, with his wife and son by his side.

The XRT family plans to celebrate his life Monday at 10 a.m.

“We can’t forget him even if we try,” Hemmert said. “He’s unforgettable and unforgivable. You left us here by ourselves … He [was] a real human being and he touched a lot of people.”