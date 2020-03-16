‘7th Heaven’ actor Lorenzo Brino dies at 21

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — “7th Heaven” child star Lorenzo Brino has died.

The 21-year-old actor was killed in an early morning single-car accident in San Bernardino County last week. TMZ reports Brino lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole. He was allegedly the only occupant of the vehicle.

His sister wrote about the loss in an emotional Instagram post.

You might be gone but it’s true when people say “gone but never forgotten”. Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. Mimi Brino

Lorenzo and his brother Nikolas played the Camden twins on the series for eight years.

The fatal accident involving Brino is under investigation.