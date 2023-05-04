Rapper 50 Cent is set to embark on a multi-city world tour that includes a stop in Chicago, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the mogul’s debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin.”

The second-to-last stop of the US/Canada portion of the ‘Final Lap Tour 2023,’ brings 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, to the United Center on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Busta Rhymes and Jeremih are also scheduled to appear.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for the general public beginning Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

The 2003 album, which has sold more than 9,000,000 million copies in the United States, includes the hits ‘In da Club,’ ’21 Questions,’ ‘P.I.M.P’ and ‘Many Men.’ Rolling Stones ranked the album among their ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’ list.

Click here for ticket information and other tour dates.