CHICAGO — Rock group 5 Seconds of Summer is kicking off their 2023 summer season with a double drop: new album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall and tour dates for 2023 World Tour – The 5 Seconds of Summer Show.

For 5SOS fans in Chicago, you’ll need to know two dates: Wednesday, August 23 and Friday, April 14. The August date is when they’ll take over Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

The April date is dual purpose marking both the digital album availability and when general public tickets go on sale.

Don’t want to wait for April 14 to get your tickets? There are three presale options, all found on the concert’s Ticketmaster website.

Check out the full list of tour dates and stops as of April 6:

South America

July Argentina TBA

Brazil TBA

Chile TBA

Colombia TBA

Aug Perú TBA

North America

8/10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

8/12 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

8/16 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/19 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

8/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/23 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/28 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

8/30 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/1 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

9/2 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/3 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

9/6 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

9/9 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/10 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/14 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum

Europe/UK

9/23 Lisbon, PT Campo Pequeno

9/24 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

9/26 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

9/27 Stuttgart, DE Porsche Arena

9/28 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Hall

9/30 Brussels, BE Palais 12

10/1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

10/3 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

10/4 Manchester, UK AO Arena

10/5 London, UK O2 Arena

10/7 Luxembourg, LE Rockhal

10/8 Paris, FR La Seine Musicale

10/10 Budapest, HU Papp Laszlo Budapest SportArena

10/11 Gliwice, PL Arena Gliwice

10/12 Prague, CZ Fortuna Arena

North America

10/21 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival

10/22 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival