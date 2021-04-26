2021 Oscar winners: See the full list

LOS ANGELES — Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ was the star of the 93rd Academy Awards, taking home three awards, including the Best Picture Oscar. Actress Frances McDormand won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her her performance as ‘Fern’ in the movie.
See a full list of 2021 Oscar winners below:
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed – ‘Sound of Metal’
Chadwick Boseman – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Gary Oldman – ‘Mank’
Steven Yeun – ‘Minari’
Anthony Hopkins – ‘The Father’ –WINNER
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen – ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’
Leslie Odom, Jr. – ‘One Night in Miami…’
Paul Raci – ‘Sound of Metal’
Lakeith Stanfield – ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
Daniel Kaluuya – ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – WINNER
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Andra Day – ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’
Vanessa Kirby – ‘Pieces of a Woman’
Carey Mulligan – ‘Promising Young Woman’
Frances McDormand – ‘Nomadland’ – WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova – ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’
Glenn Close – ‘Hillbilly Elegy’
Olivia Colman – ‘The Father’
Amanda Seyfried – ‘Mank’
Yuh-Jung Youn – ‘Minari’ – WINNER
Best Animated Feature Film
‘Onward’ – Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
‘Over the Moon’ – Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou
‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ – Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley
‘Wolfwalkers’ – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stephan Roelants
‘Soul’ – Pete Docter and Dana Murray – WINNER
Best Cinematography
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – Sean Bobbitt
‘News of the World’ – Dariusz Wolski
‘Nomadland’ – Joshua James Richards
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Phedon Papamichael
‘Mank’ – Erik Messerschmidt – WINNER
Best Costume Design
‘Emma’ – Alexandra Byrne
‘Mank’ – Trish Summerville
‘Mulan’ – Bina Daigeler
‘Pinocchio’ – Massimo Cantini Parrini
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ – Ann Roth – WINNER
Best Directing
‘Another Round’ – Thomas Vinterberg
‘Mank’ – David Fincher
‘Minari’ – Lee Isaac Chung
‘Promising Young Woman’ – Emerald Fennell
‘Nomadland’ – Chloe Zhao – WINNER
Best Feature Documentary
‘Collective’ – Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
‘Crip Camp’ – Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
‘The Mole Agent’ – Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez
‘Time’ – Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
‘My Octopus Teacher’ – Pippa Ehrilich, James Reed and Craig Foster – WINNER
Best Short Subject Documentary
‘A Concerto is a Conversation’ – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
‘Do Not Split’ – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
‘Hunger Ward’ – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
‘A Love Song for Latasha’ – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
‘Colette’ – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard – WINNER
Best Film Editing
‘The Father’ – Yorgos Lamprinos
‘Nomadland’ – Chloe Zhao
‘Promising Young Woman’ – Frédéric Thoraval
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Alan Baumgarten
‘Sound of Metal’ – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – WINNER
Best International Feature Film
‘Better Days’ – Hong Kong
‘Collective’ – Romania
‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ – Tunisia
‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ – Bosnia and Herzegovina
‘Another Round’ – Denmark
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
‘Emma’ – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
‘Hillbilly Elegy’ – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
‘Mank’ – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
‘Pinochhio’ – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson – WINNER
Best Original Score
‘Da 5 Bloods’ – Terence Blanchard
‘Mank’ – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
‘Minari’ – Emile Mosseri
‘News of the World’ – James Newton Howard
‘Soul’ – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – WINNER
Best Original Song
‘Hear My Voice’ from ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
‘Husavik’ from ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ – Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
‘Io Si (Seen)’ from ‘The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)’ – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini
‘Speak Now’ from ‘One Night in Miami…’ – Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
‘Fight For You’ from ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas – WINNER
Best Picture
‘The Father’ – David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Caracassonne
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler
‘Mank’ – Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski
‘Minari’ – Christina Oh
‘Promising Young Woman’ – Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara
‘Sound of Metal’ – Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Marc Platt and Stuart Besser
‘Nomadland’ – Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloe Zhao – WINNER
Best Production Design
‘The Father’ – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
‘News of the World’ – David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
‘Tenet’ – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
‘Mank’ – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale – WINNER
Best Animated Short Film
‘Burrow’ – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
‘Genius Loci’ – Adrien Merigeau and Amaury Ovise
‘Opera’ – Erick Oh
‘Yes-People’ – Gisli Darri Halldorsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
‘If Anything Happens I Love You’ – Will McCormack and Michael Govier – WINNER
Best Live Action Short Film
‘Feeling Through’ – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
‘The Letter Room’ – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
‘The Present’ – Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi
‘White Eye’ – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
‘Two Distant Strangers’ – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe – WINNER
Best Sound
‘Greyhound’ – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
‘Mank’ – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
‘News of the World’ – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
‘Soul’ – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
‘Sound of Metal’ – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh – WINNER
Best Visual Effects
‘Love and Monsters’ – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
‘The Midnight Sky’ – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
‘Mulan’ – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
‘The One and Only Ivan’ – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
‘Tenet’ – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher – WINNER
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ – Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Nina Pedrad
‘Nomadland’ – Chloe Zhao
‘One Night in Miami…’ – Kemp Powers
‘The White Tiger’ – Ramin Bahrani
‘The Father’ – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
‘Minari’ – Lee Isaac Chung
‘Sound of Metal’ – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder and Derek Cianfrance
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Aaron Sorkin
‘Promising Young Woman’ – Emerald Fennell – WINNER