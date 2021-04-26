2021 Oscar winners: See the full list

Chloe Zhao, winner of the awards for best picture and director for “Nomadland,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

LOS ANGELES — Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ was the star of the 93rd Academy Awards, taking home three awards, including the Best Picture Oscar. Actress Frances McDormand won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her her performance as ‘Fern’ in the movie.

See a full list of 2021 Oscar winners below:

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – ‘Sound of Metal’

Chadwick Boseman – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Gary Oldman – ‘Mank’

Steven Yeun – ‘Minari’

Anthony Hopkins – ‘The Father’ –WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Leslie Odom, Jr. – ‘One Night in Miami…’

Paul Raci – ‘Sound of Metal’

Lakeith Stanfield – ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Daniel Kaluuya – ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – WINNER

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Andra Day – ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’

Vanessa Kirby – ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Carey Mulligan – ‘Promising Young Woman’

Frances McDormand – ‘Nomadland’ – WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova – ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’

Glenn Close – ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

Olivia Colman – ‘The Father’

Amanda Seyfried – ‘Mank’

Yuh-Jung Youn – ‘Minari’ – WINNER

Best Animated Feature Film

‘Onward’ – Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

‘Over the Moon’ – Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ – Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

‘Wolfwalkers’ – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stephan Roelants

‘Soul’ – Pete Docter and Dana Murray – WINNER

Best Cinematography

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – Sean Bobbitt

‘News of the World’ – Dariusz Wolski

‘Nomadland’ – Joshua James Richards

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Phedon Papamichael

‘Mank’ – Erik Messerschmidt – WINNER

Best Costume Design

‘Emma’ – Alexandra Byrne

‘Mank’ – Trish Summerville

‘Mulan’ – Bina Daigeler

‘Pinocchio’ – Massimo Cantini Parrini

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ – Ann Roth – WINNER

Best Directing

‘Another Round’ – Thomas Vinterberg

‘Mank’ – David Fincher

‘Minari’ – Lee Isaac Chung

‘Promising Young Woman’ – Emerald Fennell

‘Nomadland’ – Chloe Zhao – WINNER

Best Feature Documentary

‘Collective’ – Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

‘Crip Camp’ – Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

‘The Mole Agent’ – Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez

‘Time’ – Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

‘My Octopus Teacher’ – Pippa Ehrilich, James Reed and Craig Foster – WINNER

Best Short Subject Documentary

‘A Concerto is a Conversation’ – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

‘Do Not Split’ – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

‘Hunger Ward’ – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

‘A Love Song for Latasha’ – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

‘Colette’ – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard – WINNER

Best Film Editing

‘The Father’ – Yorgos Lamprinos

‘Nomadland’ – Chloe Zhao

‘Promising Young Woman’ – Frédéric Thoraval

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Alan Baumgarten

‘Sound of Metal’ – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – WINNER

Best International Feature Film

‘Better Days’ – Hong Kong

‘Collective’ – Romania

‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ – Tunisia

‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ – Bosnia and Herzegovina

‘Another Round’ – Denmark

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

‘Emma’ – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

‘Mank’ – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

‘Pinochhio’ – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson – WINNER

Best Original Score

‘Da 5 Bloods’ – Terence Blanchard

‘Mank’ – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

‘Minari’ – Emile Mosseri

‘News of the World’ – James Newton Howard

‘Soul’ – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – WINNER

Best Original Song

‘Hear My Voice’ from ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

‘Husavik’ from ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ – Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

‘Io Si (Seen)’ from ‘The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)’ – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini

‘Speak Now’ from ‘One Night in Miami…’ – Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

‘Fight For You’ from ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas – WINNER

Best Picture

‘The Father’ – David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Caracassonne

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler

‘Mank’ – Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski

‘Minari’ – Christina Oh

‘Promising Young Woman’ – Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara

‘Sound of Metal’ – Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Marc Platt and Stuart Besser

‘Nomadland’ – Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloe Zhao – WINNER

Best Production Design

‘The Father’ – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

‘News of the World’ – David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan

‘Tenet’ – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

‘Mank’ – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale – WINNER

Best Animated Short Film

‘Burrow’ – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

‘Genius Loci’ – Adrien Merigeau and Amaury Ovise

‘Opera’ – Erick Oh

‘Yes-People’ – Gisli Darri Halldorsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

‘If Anything Happens I Love You’ – Will McCormack and Michael Govier – WINNER

Best Live Action Short Film

‘Feeling Through’ – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

‘The Letter Room’ – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

‘The Present’ – Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi

‘White Eye’ – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

‘Two Distant Strangers’ – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe – WINNER

Best Sound

‘Greyhound’ – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

‘Mank’ – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

‘News of the World’ – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

‘Soul’ – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

‘Sound of Metal’ – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh – WINNER

Best Visual Effects

‘Love and Monsters’ – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

‘The Midnight Sky’ – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

‘Mulan’ – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

‘The One and Only Ivan’ – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

‘Tenet’ – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher – WINNER

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ – Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Nina Pedrad

‘Nomadland’ – Chloe Zhao

‘One Night in Miami…’ – Kemp Powers

‘The White Tiger’ – Ramin Bahrani

‘The Father’ – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas

‘Minari’ – Lee Isaac Chung

‘Sound of Metal’ – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder and Derek Cianfrance

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Aaron Sorkin

‘Promising Young Woman’ – Emerald Fennell – WINNER