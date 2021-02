2021 Golden Globe Awards to be held Sunday. See the FULL LIST of nominees

CHICAGO — The 78th Golden Globes will take place on Sunday. Most of the stars will be remote.

The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler who are, returning for the fourth time, after hosting in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Fey and Poehler will share duties from their respective cities, with Fey on the East Coast and Poehler on the West Coast. Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, and nominees, from various locations around the world.

The awards show will air on NBC at 7 p.m.

See the full list of nominees:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)

(Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios) HAMILTON (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Disney+)

(Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Disney+) MUSIC (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)

(Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX) PALM SPRINGS (Limelight/ Lonely Island Classics; Hulu / NEON )

(Limelight/ Lonely Island Classics; Hulu / NEON ) THE PROM (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

THE CROWN – NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

– NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television) LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

– HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television) THE MANDALORIAN – DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

– DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.) OZARK – NETFLIX (MRC Television)

– NETFLIX (MRC Television) RATCHED – NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

EMILY IN PARIS – NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)

– NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios) THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT – HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

– HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television) THE GREAT – HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC Television)

– HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC Television) SCHITT’S CREEK – POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

– POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV) TED LASSO – APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE