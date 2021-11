Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91.

The composer died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut.

In 2015, WGN Entertainment reporter Dean Richards sat down for an interview with the Broadway legend.

