KANE COUNTY, Ill. – Kane County Sheriff’s Office says at least one person is dead following a crash involving a school bus.

SkyCam 9 flew over the crash in Unincorporated St. Charles at Empire Road between Burlington Road and IL-47.

No fatalities occurred on the bus, according to authorities. There is no word on what caused the collision.

WGN’s Jenna Barnes is headed to the scene and working on learning more. Authorities said they would hold a media briefing around 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.