Deadline nears for Illinois residents seeking help with utility bills

Illinois residents still have one week left to apply for assistance with utility bills.

The deadline for the “Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program” is Memorial Day, May 31.

Residents are encouraged to apply regardless of their immigrant status. All applicants need is proof of income and a recent bill from a utility company.

Anyone interested may go online at HelpIllinoisFamilies.com or call the Community and Economic Development Association at (800) 571-2332.

LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES: