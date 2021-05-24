Deadline nears for Illinois residents seeking help with utility bills

Illinois residents still have one week left to apply for assistance with utility bills.
The deadline for the “Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program” is Memorial Day, May 31.
Residents are encouraged to apply regardless of their immigrant status. All applicants need is proof of income and a recent bill from a utility company.
Anyone interested may go online at HelpIllinoisFamilies.com or call the Community and Economic Development Association at (800) 571-2332.
