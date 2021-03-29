Deadline for Cook County emergency rental assistance nears

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – There is still more time for people living in Suburban Cook County to get help with rent and utilities.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting applications through Friday. The program pays up to 12 months of missed rent and utilities.

The program also pays up to three months of future rent.

Under the program, the money will be paid directly to the landlord and utility company.

Locals interested in applying can visit cookcountyil.gov and search for emergency rental assistance.

