GURNEE, Ill. — The DC Universe is coming to Six Flags Great America next month.

The iconic superheroes will have their own section in the theme park starting on Friday, April 15 where guests can go on comic book inspired rides.

The section will feature three reimagined attractions: The Flash: Vertical Velocity, Aquaman Splashdown and DC Super-Villains Swing. Two fan favorites, the Batman Ride and The Joker rollercoaster, will also be included in the DC Universe.

The DC Universe will be located in the former Yankee Harbor section of the park, will also offer new dining and shopping experiences.

For more information, visit sixflags.com.