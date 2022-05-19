CHICAGO — Parents and school officials met Thursday evening at the Disney Magnet School on Chicago’s North Side.

The meeting was called days after a gun was brought to school and a student was injured.

On Tuesday morning, a 2nd grade student brought a gun to school. That gun discharged inside the student’s backpack. Officials said a 7-year-old suffered a graze wound and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

An email to parents from the school’s principal said, “the gun from the backpack was accidentally discharged into the ground, some debris ricocheted in the classroom. Some of this debris hit a member of our school community, which caused minor scrapes, and our school nurse assessed the member of this classroom to ensure they were okay.”

Parent Sonila Sejdaras believes the meeting is an opportunity to turn a negative into a positive.

“I am not so turned off by what happened. I see it more as a strength from a perspective of at least now we can talk about it and whoever else has the guns they can actually be more cautious,” sejdaras said.

Over the last couple of days Sejdaras has been helping her 3rd grade son Alexander process the magnitude of what happened inside his school.

“It has been a couple of rough days because his brain felt like something bad was happening,” she said. “It was obviously traumatic. My heart dropped in the moment.”

The school’s principal said the purpose of the meeting “will be to have an opportunity to share feelings and concerns about the incident and to come up with actionable ways to incorporate feedback that you have.”

A $10,000 bond has been set for the mother of the student who brought the gun to school. Tatanina Kelly, 28, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.