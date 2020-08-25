Day 2 of Republican National Convention includes Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo speaking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican National Convention opened Monday with a blunt warning about higher taxes, more crime and civil unrest if the country fires President Donald Trump. Viewers can expect more of the same Tuesday night plus aggressive outreach to women voters.

Night 2 of the RNC features headliners first lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The first lady speaks from the newly renovated Rose Garden where she will reportedly appeal to women voters by reflect on living in the White House, sharing personal stories and offering up a proposed second-term agenda.

“Tonight, she talks about being a mother and she lays out the case for why the president needs to be for another four years,” Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to the first lady, said.

Pompeo’s speech, which was videotaped Monday during an official trip to Israel, has surprised many. There is a long-standing tradition to draw a line between politics and diplomacy.

GOP heavy-hitter Senator Rand Paul and the president’s children, Eric and Tiffany are also on Tueday’s roster.

In the lead up to primetime, the Illinois delegation took to Facebook Live for an event called “Land of Opportunity.”

“The far left is growing everywhere even at the local level and I think President Trump has done an incredible job uniting people,” Catalina Lauf said.

On RNC night one, speakers praised Trump’s leadership.

“President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of American and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said during her speech. “The best is yet to come.”

Others warned what America would be like with a President Joe Biden-controlled by “radical liberals.”

“Biden’s radical left-wing policies would stop our economic recovery cold,” Donald Trump, Jr. said Monday.

After Democrats bludgeoned Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the convention is offering a rebuttal.

“Our hearts overflow with appreciation for the incredible front-line workers,” the president said.

As he did Monday, Trump is once again expected to play a significant role at the convention. Biden is keeping a low profile. He tweeted overnight saying, “Just stay focused, folks.”