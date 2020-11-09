Data center serving Chicago area opens in Northwest Indiana

MEYRIN, SWITZERLAND – APRIL 19: A detailed view in the CERN Computer / Data Centre and server farm of the 1450 m2 main room during a behind the scenes tour at CERN, the World’s Largest Particle Physics Laboratory on April 19, 2017 in Meyrin, Switzerland. Experiments at CERN generate colossal amounts of data (the LHC experiments produce over 30 petabytes of data per year). The Data Centre stores it, and sends it around the world for analysis. Archiving the vast quantities of data is an essential function at CERN. CERN has more than 130 Petabytes of stored data (the equivalent of 700 years of full HD-quality movies). CERN does not have the computing or financial resources to crunch all of the data on site, so in 2002 it turned to grid computing to share the burden with computer centres around the world. The centre maintains disk and tape servers, which need to be upgraded regularly. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

HAMMOND, Ind. — A $40 million data center that’ll serve the Chicago area has opened in Northwest Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports national companies will store their data at the Digital Crossroads data center in Hammond.

The 105,000-square-foot center was designed to serve soaring demand for data storage, such as for streaming movie and music services.

The center, which currently employs about 17 workers, could grow into a larger project.

It was built at a former coal-fired power plant site along Lake Michigan that was shuttered in 2012 and had long been one of the Chicago area’s worst polluters.