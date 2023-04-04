CINCINNATI – The results as a whole haven’t been the best, but one of the newest members of the Cubs has enjoyed a strong start to his tenure in Chicago.

In fact, Dansby Swanson has pulled off a first in the modern era in franchise history.

The shortstop, who was the biggest signing of the Cubs’ offseason, has collected 11 hits in his first four games with the club. That’s second all-time for a player who is with the club for the first time, only trailing the 12 that Emilio Bonifacio got to start the season in 2014.

In 17 at-bats, Swanson had ten hits with two doubles and two RBI with a walk along with a strikeout. He also has collected three hits in three of his first four games this season. That included a 3-for-5 performance against the Reds in the opener of a three-game series in Cincinnati Monday night.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Swanson is the first Cubs player to collect a trio of three-hit games in the first four contests of a season since at least 1901.

Of course, he along with the Cubs would like to have them mattered more on the results so far in the early going as the team has dropped their last three games after an Opening Day win over the Brewers Thursday.

The Cubs dropped their series opener to the Reds 7-6 at Great American Ballpark on Monday.

Swanson comes to Chicago after hitting a full season career-high .277 in 2022 with the Braves (he hit .302 in 38 games in his rookie season in Atlanta), hitting 32 doubles, 25 homers, while driving in a career-high 96 RBI in 162 games.