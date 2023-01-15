CHICAGO — Officer Danny Golden and his family came together to throw an event giving back to the Chicago community Sunday, a way of saying thanks for all the support they’ve received since Golden was paralyzed from the waist down trying to de-escalate a fight outside a South Side bar last July.

The event — held at Mount Greenwood Park — included free food, hot chocolate and ice skating for all who came out, which included local police officers, firefighters, bagpipers, families and children — the target demographic of the afternoon.

“He wanted to do something for the kids,” said Pat Golden, Danny’s father. “And as you can see, today he has.”

Golden said the idea for the event came to him about a month ago and reiterated that kids in the community were the priority.

“These kids were just so lights out from the beginning,” Danny Golden said. “Lemonade stands all over the city, suburbs and just smiles on their faces.”

One of those lemonade stands was ran by Golden’s cousin, Bridget Fasan. In late July, Bridget and her family members said they followed the lead of others, who also held their own lemonade stands that brought in big donations.

“It feels so grateful and inspiring as well to know that there are just random strangers out there looking to help others, even if they don’t know them,” Bridget said.

Smiles all around, Golden said as he’s made strides in his recovery over the past six-plus months, the community has been there every step of the way as a constant support system, which is why it meant so much for him and his family to find a way to say thank you.

“There’s so many people that helped him out, still saying prayers for him,” Pat Golden said, choking back tears. “And we’re very humbled.”

Another fundraiser benefitting Golden in his recovery is planned for Feb. 26 from 6-10 p.m. at Gaelic Park in Oak Forest. Check out the flier below for more info: