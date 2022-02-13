Dancers vie for scholarship in Youth America Grand Prix auditions

RIVER FOREST, Ill. — Hundreds of students competed at Dominican University in River Forest over the weekend for a chance to make their dreams of becoming professional dancers come true.

For 23 years, Youth America Grand Prix has traveled the country and the world to find the best dancers. The most exemplary professional programs judge students.

“We travel the United States and the world to find the best dancers, bring them to one place,” said Sergey Gordeev with YAGP.

Emma Parnell is one of the hundreds performing in this year’s semi-finals. The opportunity is to get feedback on their skills, and perhaps, a scholarship after high school.

“I think it’s a great experience,” Parnell said. “Getting to do a solo in front of people, obviously, is slightly nerve-wracking but it’s worth it. I think the feeling you get after performing is something that people don’t get to experience and it’s really lovely to feel that.”

Out of the 15,000 who audition, just a few hundred go on to have a professional dance career — an exclusive group whose path often begins on a Youth America Grand Prix stage.

“The reason it’s important is that it provides an avenue for dancers all over the United States and the world to find schools that will develop their talent and support them in their growth as an artist,” Gordeev said.

Dancer Breille Tripke said that while the tryout is competitive, everyone still supports one another.

“It’s a good community,” Tripke said.

A community that believes anyone can be a part of — either on stage or off.

“It’s about making the world a better place through the art of dance,” Gordeev said. “That’s really important.”