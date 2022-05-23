Dan Roan’s 38 year career at WGN and 45 year career in television is coming to an end Thursday as he sets off for retirement. As his sign off nears, we will be taking a look back all this week at his amazing career.

Roan heads to retirement having covered it all including a dozen professional championships in Chicago, hundreds of playoff games, Final Fours and bowl games. But he isn’t beloved just because he’s a great broadcaster. This week you’ll hear from athletes, peers, co-workers and family members about what makes Dan more than just a great broadcaster.

Micah Materre has more on Dan’s journey from Keokuk, Iowa to Chicago.

