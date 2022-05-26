Dan Roan’s 38 year career at WGN and 45 year career in television is coming to an end Thursday as he sets off for retirement. As his sign off nears, we will be taking a look back all this week at his amazing career.

Chicago is a competitive town when it comes to covering sports, but that doesn’t mean the people covering sports don’t respect one another.

This week, we heard from dozens of players and athletes who Dan has covered over the last 38 plus years.

Now, you’ll hear from colleagues in the sports media who Dan competed with and against over the past six decades.



The celebration continues all week on air and online. Share your memories and congratulations on Twitter by using the hashtag #FarewellDan