Damage left throughout Chicago area after storms

CHICAGO — After severe Friday night storms, damage was left throughout the Chicago area.

On Saturday morning, damage clean-up began after storms brought high winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Around 7 p.m. Friday night, winds brought down a large tree on Chicago’s far northwest side on the 31-hundred block of north Oconto Avenue. The tree took down some power lines — but no one was injured.

Damage was also seen in Logan Square where several trees and big branches came down and an outdoor dining area was blown over. There were no reports of injuries.

In Wilmette, lightning struck a chimney sending bricks flying. The homeowner and his children were home at the time. He said they heard what sounded like an explosion then smelled smoke. Everyone was inside when it happened.

No one was hurt.

In northwest suburban Sleepy Hollow strong wind gusts snapped several large poles, bringing down power lines. It happened near interstate 90 and Randall Road.

Com Ed crews were on the scene. Thousands lost power Friday, but it has been restored.



