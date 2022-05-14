CHICAGO — The mother of the man shot at close range during an armed robbery in Lincoln Park told WGN News Saturday that while her son is improving, doctors had to amputate a portion of his leg.

Dakotah Earley, 23, a culinary student from Georgia, who moved up to Chicago last November, was scheduled for surgery on his jaw and a re-examination of his leg on Friday. Earley’s mother told WGN News that surgery on Earley’s jaw was successful, but doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee following complications from the shooting.

Family members said Earley was recently removed from life support and was breathing on his own after being shot three times at close range by an armed robber around 3 a.m. on May 6.

Video footage caught the attack mother Joy Dobbs called “the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen.”

The family continues to document Earley’s improvements on GoFundMe. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, donations have surpassed $100,000.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.