CHICAGO — 23-year-old Dakotah Earley is back home after spending nearly 3 months in the hospital from being shot at close range during an armed robbery on May 6 in Lincoln Park.

Earley had to undergo several surgeries and procedures for his injuries, including getting a portion of his leg amputated.

Earley’s mother, Joy Dobbs, tweeted, “It’s been a long day and night, hell it’s been a journey and God has made sure we can be here to tell the story. #DakotaEarley is home.”

Police have made no arrests in the shooting. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.