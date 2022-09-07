BURBANK, Ill. — A Burbank cyclist died days after allegedly being struck by a police cruiser.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 66-year-old Denise Blidy, a retired nurse initially taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition after being struck around 10:30 a.m. Monday at Central Avenue and 77th Street intersection.

Blidy later died Monday night from her injuries, leaving behind a husband and two children.

WGN News spoke with nearby residents who shared that the intersection is dangerous as cars, including police vehicles, are often seen blowing through stop signs.

Burbank police issued the following:

“The incident is currently being reviewed by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit. The Burbank Police Department will not be providing any further information in reference to this incident due to it being reviewed by an independent agency. The City of Burbank and Members of the Burbank Police Department would like to send our condolences to all the families and friends that were affected by this tragic incident.”

Authorities said the squad car driver is on administrative leave pending a case review. The Blidy family asked for privacy in response to a WGN News request for comment.