Cyberattack on US pipeline could cause gas prices in Chicago area to spike

CHICAGO — Gas forecasters predict the national price average will soon eclipse levels last seen since November 2014 due to a cyberattack on a major U.S. pipeline.

It’s in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. It was shut down following a cyberextortion attempt believed to be carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide.

In the last month, gas prices have been gone up by around $.15 per gallon in the Chicago area.

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $2.967 $2.962 $2.904 $2.865 $1.844 Chicago Metro $3.300 $3.302 $3.279 $3.152 $2.275 Chicago City $3.512 $3.506 $3.465 $3.373 $2.369 Courtesy AAA

As officials continue to monitor the situation, AAA is urging against panic-buying of gasoline and have shared the following tips to conserve fuel.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible avoid high-traffic times of day.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than for larger models.

Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.