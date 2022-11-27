CHICAGO — The Thanksgiving shopping weekend kicked off with Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday and then handed off to Cyber Monday — a day that experts say could top the online purchases of Black Friday.

Adobe Analytics said Cyber Monday could possibly top what was seen on Black Friday, a record for 9.12 billion spent, much of the growth deriving from purchasing electronics.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the second most popular shopping day during Thanksgiving weekend, besides those who shopped online Black Friday.

Between the two spending holidays lies Small Business Saturday where business owners said they noticed a renewed interest in people shopping small. Nearly 60 percent of holiday shoppers planned to participate in ‘Small Business Saturday’ this year with the desire to shop local.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the biggest online shopping day, according to Adobe Analytics, expecting sales of $11.2 billion, just over 5 percent from last year.

A survey of more than 1,000 consumers across the U.S in October showed that 64% of people said they would shop on Cyber Monday which is a 42 percent increase from last year.