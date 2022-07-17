ROSELLE, Ill. – A man has been charged and is accused of shooting inside a suburban bar and restaurant Saturday. Police said he fired 18 shots and a woman was struck in the head.

DuPage County State’s Attorney said 22-year-old Jamie Quijano was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder. Quijano appeared in court Sunday where he was denied bond.

Quijano

According to the state’s attorney, Roselle police responded to a call of shots fired at the Bulldog Ale House in Roselle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon their arrival, officers found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said Quijano was a customer and was arguing with an employee. According to a statement from the state’s attorney, Quijano began to leave and walked toward the exit. He then turned around and fired a gun into the restaurant 18 times. The woman was struck in the head.

Quijano fled the scene and was taken into custody at his home a short time later, according to state’s attorney.

The name and condition of the woman has not yet been released.

Quijano is due back in court August 15.