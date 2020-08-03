Cubs pass their first extra inning test of 2020 to sweep the Pirates

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates after his RBI single during the eleventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the rains swept through Wrigley Field in the ninth inning, the thought began to dawn on the Cubs and their fans.

Extra innings was a real possibility – and that’s means something quite different for 2020.

Because of the shortened season, and the hopes to bring a contest to a conclusion sooner than later, a runner is placed on second base to begin the tenth inning along with every one after that. The Cubs had yet to take part in an extra inning contest so far, so when they were still tied with the Pirates at one on Sunday, this new rule came into effect.

On this particular afternoon, the Cubs passed the test.

The Cubs managed to hold the Pirates scoreless over the course of the tenth and 11th then broke through in the bottom half to pull out a 2-1 victory. Javier Baez’s single through the drawn-in infield brought home David Bote to give the Cubs their first sweep of 2020 and improve their record to an NL Central-best 7-2.