CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and their fans honored Ukraine during Opening Day at Wrigley Field Thursday.

As always, fans turned out in their Cubbie Blue. But the distinctive colors of Ukraine’s national flag were also on vivid display.

The Cubs and their passionate fans paying tribute to the courageous people of Ukraine throughout the afternoon.

The Cubs dedicated half of their 50-50 raffle to the International Red Cross and local non-profits that are aiding Ukrainian refugees.

A moving tribute on the field included singers with the Ukranian American Youth Association Choir from Chicago raising their voices to their countrymen and women back home fighting the war.