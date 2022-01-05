CTU says teachers locked out of CPS accounts, unable to teach remotely after vote to suspend in-person learning

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union said Chicago Public School teachers were electronically locked out of the school system after voting to suspend in-person learning late Tuesday night.

The union on Twitter said they received calls and messages from educators who attempted to log into their accounts Wednesday morning to teach remotely but were unable to do so.

We are being inundated with calls and emails this morning from educators who attempted to log into their platforms to connect with their students and teach remotely, and safely, but are being locked out by Mayor Lightfoot. #LoriLockout — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 5, 2022

The CTU voted in favor of remote learning late Tuesday night in a move that CPS leaders said would prompt the cancellation of class Wednesday.

According to an announcement from CTU, 73% of members supported the move. The CTU has cited safety concerns regarding Covid cases in schools.

The decision came following pleas from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and Commissioner of Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady that emphasized the safety of city public schools.

Following the vote, CPS released a statement:

Tonight the Chicago Teachers Union voted to stop reporting to work and given that unfortunate decision, Chicago Public Schools must cancel classes tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Despite six months of active, good-faith discussions with the CTU, despite the fact that more than 90 percent of our staff is vaccinated, despite proven and implemented COVID-19 safety measures, and despite little evidence of in-school transmission, our teachers are not willing to report to work. We are deeply concerned about this decision but even more concerned about its impact on the health, safety, and well-being of our students and families.

As the city’s teachers union and school leaders faced off over remote learning, WGN News learned that before the final vote, 88% of the Chicago Teacher’s Union’s House of Delegates voted ‘yes’ in approval of a resolution for CPS students to learn remotely for a couple of weeks, beginning Wednesday.

Martinez was asked about a plan for Thursday if an agreement can’t be reached. He said his team is working on a plan.