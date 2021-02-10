CTU approves tentative deal on CPS reopening plan

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union has approved a tentative deal to get Chicago Public School students back in the classroom.

More than 25,000 teachers voted on the plan, making the agreement official. Students are now set to begin in person learning starting Thursday morning.

Votes were certified just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Among more than 25,000 teachers, over 13,000 voted in favor of the plan, while a little over 6,500 voted against it.

Even with teachers voting in favor of the return to the classroom, CTU President Jesse Sharkey still has problems with the agreement.

In a statement he wrote:

“Let me be clear. This plan is not what any of us deserve. Not us. Not our students. Not their families. The fact that CPS could not delay reopening a few short weeks to ramp up vaccinations and preparations in schools is a disgrace.”

That plan will have pre-K and cluster students and staff returning to schools Thursday morning.

Kindergarten through 5th grade staff would return Feb. 22. Those students would come back to class March 1. After that, 6th through 8th grade staff would return to the buildings on March 1 with those students coming back March 8.

Under the agreement special accommodations will be made for staff who have members of the household who are medically compromised.

Vaccinations will also be offered to staff.

As of now—CTU and CPS have not worked out a plan for high schoolers to return to the classroom.

