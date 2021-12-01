CTA train operator attacked on Red Line train

CHICAGO — A CTA train operator was attacked on a Red Line train.

The attack happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Red Line station at 63rd Street. Police said the operator was arguing with two female passengers on the train when they attacked him.

Police officers responded and the injured employee was loaded onto the ambulance in good condition.

The two passengers got away, and they have not been arrested.

All of this slowed down the Red Line between Cermak and 63rd Street but trains are currently running as normal.