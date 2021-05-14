CTA to begin work on North Side Red Line stations this weekend

CHICAGO — This weekend, the CTA will begin station and track work on the city’s North Side.

The CTA is planning to demolish and rebuild four 100-year-old stations: Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr. It will also upgrade the track structure between the stations.

On Sunday the CTA will close the Lawrence and Berwyn stations. Temporary stations will open at Argyle and Bryn Mawr so riders can continue to use those stations while the original stations are rebuilt. The new stations are expected to be open near the end of 2024.

In addition to the station work, the CTA will rebuild the tracks between the four stations.

Service will continue throughout construction, with trains running on the two westernmost tracks while the east tracks are rebuilt.

Red and Purple Line trains will share a track in both directions and the CTA is telling riders to allow extra travel time. Two bus routes will be re-routed starting Sunday to help with transfers: No. 81 Lawrence and No. 92 Foster

For more information visit transitchicago.com.