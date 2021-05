CHICAGO — CTA Red Line service was temporarily suspended Saturday afternoon due to police activity.

Service was suspended between Howard and Addison due to police activity at Bryn Mawr, the CTA tweeted just before noon. Service was resumed around 1:40 p.m. that same day.

No further information was provided.

