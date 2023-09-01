CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears take on their oldest rival next Sunday and the CTA has teamed up with Miller Lite to provide fans free post-game transportation for the home opener.

The Bears are set to face off against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Molson Coors, the parent company of Miller Lite, is offering fans fare-free route options after the game, to promote responsible celebrations.

Fans who attend Sunday’s game will be able to ride the following CTA Routes for free afterwards:

#128 Soldier Field Express bus

#146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express bus

Roosevelt Red/Green/Orange Line

Molson Coors has offered free post-game rides as part of its “Free Rides” program since 1988. The company says since that time it has provided more than 8 million rides to sports fans across the country across the country.

“As we kick off the 2023 season, we’re standing with our partners to turn cheers at the game into reliable journeys home,” Doug Carnahan, the vice president of corporate partnerships for the Chicago Bears, said. “In the spirit of ‘Bear Down, Chicago Bears’, our dedication to champion our fans is stronger than ever.”

According to Molson Coors, the last time free rides were offered, during the Bears vs. Commanders game in October of 2022, more than 8,000 people got free rides thanks to the program.

Sunday’s game will be the 207th time the Bears and the Packers have met and marks the start of the regular season for both teams. Since the start of the long-standing rivalry, the Bears have beaten the Packers 95 times, lost 105 times and tied 6 times.

Visit the CTA website for details on how to plan your route.

The Chicago Bears faceoff against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 10, and kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.