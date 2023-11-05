CHICAGO — An altercation on a CTA platform in the Loop left an employee injured on Saturday night, according to police.

Chicago police say the altercation unfolded on a platform in the 200 block of South State Street around 8 p.m.

According to officers, the CTA employee, a 59-year-old man, allegedly got into a physical altercation with a man, and during the struggle, the employee fell down a nearby escalator.

Police say the employee suffered a laceration to his right arm and a bruise on his head during the fall.

Officers say the other person involved in the altercation fled from the scene after the employee fell and was later taken into custody in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the altercation and authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.