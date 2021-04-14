Crystal Lake police seek potential victims after assault reported at pizza place

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Authorities in Crystal Lake are seeking potential female victims following a reported assault last year at a pizza place.

Asif Damani, 35, of Lake in the Hills, was arrested Monday at Rosati’s Pizza, in 40 block of Terra Cotta Avenue, on four counts of battery following a sexual assault investigation that began on March 26.

Police said in early 2020, a female employee reported feeling semi-incoherent after consuming a beverage offered by the owner.

While attempting to leave the location, the victim reported that Damani physically assaulted her.

Police believe there may be additional female victims. If you have any information, you can call police at 815-356-3620.