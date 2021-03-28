Crystal Lake authorities search for missing 27-year-old man

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. – Authorities in Crystal Lake are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing nearly two weeks.

According to police, the family of 27-year-old Jon Chung reported him as missing from their home, located in the 1600 block of Deerhaven Drive in Crystal Lake, on March 22.

He was last seen a week earlier on March 16.

Police described Chung as 6’0” tall, weighing 180 pounds with olive skin, brown eyes and brown and blonde hair.

Police do not suspect Chung’s disappearance is the result of foul play. However, authorities ask anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts to call (815) 356-3620.