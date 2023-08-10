UNINCORPORATED VERNON HILLS, Ill. — The body of a 53-year-old man was found underneath a trailer ramp with ‘crush-like injuries’ in Unincorporated Vernon Hills Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 24800 block of North Milwaukee venue for a report of a person down.

According to Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the man, from Unincorporated Libertyville, was found underneath the trailer ramp, deceased.

Police investigation states that the man arrived earlier in the day to remove an excavator from a trailer so the trailer can be taken to a worksite.

He likely used the bucket on the excavator and chains to raise the trailer ramps which weighs about 300 pounds, police said.

Police state that while walking to latch the ramps to the trailer, the chain likely slipped, causing the chain to free from the ramps, causing it to fall and landing on top of the man.

Police said foul play does not seem to be a factor in the incident and an autopsy is currently being conducted.