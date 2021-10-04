Crown Point youth basketball coach shot, killed while rideshare driving in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Family is seeking answers after a youth basketball coach in Crown Point was shot and killed last month while working as a rideshare driver in Gary.

Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, was found dead at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 in the 6600 block of Atcheson Drive in Gary.

Family believes Nelson was killed while working as a rideshare driver. He worked as a rideshare driver full-time to allow flexibility to coach and spend time with his children, his wife Chanel Nelson said.

“He started in 2007 and has been coaching ever since,” Nelson said. “He got an AAU team and progressed from there. It’s based in Crown Point but kids from Hammond, Merrillville, Gary also play.”

Nelson founded the Northwest Indiana AAU basketball program Victory Elite. After starting out with high school players, the program has expended to boys of all ages.

One of his best friends, Torean Ratcliff, watched Nelson grow his program from the ground up. He met Nelson in 2008 and the two had a special relationship that grew from basketball into so much more.

“We were best friends, big brother, little brother,” Torean Ratcliff said.

Nelson and Ratcliff are devastated after the shooting and hope for justice. His wife said Nelson was driving his blue 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana “In God We Trust” plate YGK718.

Surveillance photos of vehicle after shooting

“He was shot two times in the shoulder and they left him for dead,” Nelson said. “His vehicle is still missing.”

Police have not any released any information on the suspect(s) and are still looking for the vehicle.

Nelson’s viewing is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Healing Through the Word Ministries, located at 8140 S. Western in Chicago.

“Please, turn yourselves in or submit information if you know something,” Nelson said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can call Gary police at 219-755-3855. To submit an anonymous tip, call 866-CRIME-GP.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $5,000.