Crown Point boy critically injured in furnace blast back at school following long road

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana boy is back at school after being blown through the air last year during a furnace explosion.

Doctors weren’t sure if Jaden Mendez, who turned 13 on Thursday, was going to make it following the blast.

Mendez was helping his father work on a furnace when it began producing a hissing sound. Father, Jimmy Mendez, went to his van immediately to get a part.

When he was outside, the furnace exploded — sending Jaden 50 feet through the air.

He was rushed to the hospital with burns over 25% of his body. Doctors were able to take Jaden off of a ventilator, but he remained in the ICU for weeks after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Mendez recently rejoined his classmates and teachers back at St. Mary.

“It was a really heartwarming experience just seeing the expressions on their faces,” Principal Tom Ruiz said.

Mendez is overjoyed to be back after a harrowing two months.

“These are my best buds definitely,” he said.

But he still remembers the horrible moment that sent him to Comer Children’s Hospital.

“I just heard boom and that’s it. The garage door fell I ran out and we went to the hospital,” he said. “Treatment hurts so much. It was horrible, even hydrotherapy, I could not take the pain.”

As spring nears, family is optimistic Mendez, who is an outstanding young pitcher, will be able to resume playing baseball.

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $50,000 to help Mendez’s family with mounting medical bills.