Crown Point barber retires after 60 years cutting hair

CROWN POINT, Ind. – A barber in Crown Point is retiring after cutting hair on “The Square” since 1960.

For the last 60 years, Johnny Saylor has been telling stories, cutting hair and making lifelong friends.

He is hanging them up after owning Saylor’s Barbershop since 1960.

“A lot of good friends, a lot of people stop in just to say hi to me and see ya,” Saylor said. “I’ll miss that a little bit.”

Cutting hair is just one of Saylor’s talents. He was a two-time Golden Gloves boxing champion and once fought Tony “Man of Steel” Zale.

Saylor gave his last haircut to a man he taught how to box.

“He taught me character, he taught me respect,” he said.

Johnny loved talking about boxing, the gym and other customers.

He turns 80 soon, but he’s not slowing down one bit. Saylor said he’s going to play a lot of golf.