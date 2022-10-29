CHICAGO — Crowds filled State Street in downtown Saturday for Arts in the Dark’s Halloween parade celebration.

For about two hours, the Arts in the Dark parade, which celebrates Halloween as the “artists holiday,” showcased many of the most talented creative forces across Chicago.

Costume, trick-or-treaters, singers and more celebrated the last weekend before the holiday.

The parade marked the grand finale for Chicago Halloweek 2022.

