Crowd marches, calls for changes to Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO – Hundreds gathered Saturday on Chicago’s Near West Side to demand change in the city.

Demonstrators rallied at Whitney Young Magnet High School.

The group stated several demands for Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders.

Including stops on new hiring within the police department and weapon purchases. The group also called for the firing officers with multiple misconduct complaints.

The group wants to defund CPD by 75 percent and invest those funds into social services and community programs.

These protesters also had a message for their allies and asked them not to just post Black Lives Natter hashtags, but give their time and money to their cause.