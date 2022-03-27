CHICAGO — A high-speed chase that began in Chicago ended in a crash in suburban Dolton.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police spotted a car wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

Troopers tried to pull the car over at 87th and State Street but the driver took off and a chase ensued.

The pursuit moved onto Interstate-94 near Sibley, where the suspects crashed into another car.

Two people were arrested and taken to area hospitals.

Three people in the vehicle struck by the suspects suffered minor injuries.

No word on charges yet.