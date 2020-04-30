‘Critically endangered’ Amur leopard cub born at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The Brookfield Zoo announced Thursday the birth of a male Amur leopard cub, named Sasha.

The cub was born on March 3 and is currently behind the scenes bonding with his mom, Lisa, according to the zoo.

The Amur leopard is critically endangered with fewer than 65 of them currently left in the wild. They are only found in one isolated population in the Russian Far East, but there may be a few in northeast China, the zoo said.

Amur leopards are often mistaken for snow leopards and live in temperate forests with cold winters and hot summers.

Animal care staff estimate Sasha will be able to have access to his outdoor habitat sometime in June.