CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Crews have begun tearing down a garage in Crystal Lake after a car drove through it Wednesday night and into the home.

At around 7 p.m., authorities responded to the 100 block of Heather Drive on the report of crash.

Police believe an SUV was heading eastbound on Ballard Road when it left the roadway and struck a garage and residence in the 100 block of Heather Drive. The vehicle ended up into the second floor of the home.

Police said the vehicle’s male driver was extricated by Crystal Lake Fire first responders and flown to Condell Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man inside the house, who was taking a shower at the time, was severely injured after the car barreled into the home.

“They just come flying through here but I could understand if this was a medical emergency and they couldn’t stop,” neighbor Rich Drew said.

Crews have spent Thursday tearing down the garage.