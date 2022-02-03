Crews battling large warehouse fire in Bartlett

BARLETT, Ill. — Fire crews are battling a large warehouse fire in Bartlett.

The warehouse is part of Brewster Creek Business Park, which houses 48 businesses.

Authorities initially responded to the scene at around 11 a.m., but there were not widespread flames at the time.

WGN meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer said the smoke is being picked up on radar.

Radar picking up the smoke from the Bartlett warehouse fire pic.twitter.com/bSFozjSCCg — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) February 3, 2022

Bartlett police are providing traffic control assistance. Northbound Munger Rd is closed at Brewster Creek Blvd.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.