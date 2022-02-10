Denny’s restaurant destroyed by large fire in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire in Gary, Indiana.

Firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Grant Street just before 11 a.m. for reports of a fire at the Denny’s restaurant and Love’s Truck stop.

Gary Police posted on Facebook asking drivers to stay away from the area.

“All commuters: we are asking you to divert your traffic away from Grant Street between the expressway and 35th Avenue. The Gary Fire Department is working hard to contain the fire at Love’s Truck Stop. Please keep the area clear for emergency vehicles. Do not come to the area or on to the property to sightsee or take photos,” the post said.

No reports at this time on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.